VIDEO: HBO Max Debuts RAP SH!T Series Trailer

The Max Original comedy series RAP SH!T, from EmmyÂ® and Golden GlobeÂ® nominee Issa Rae, will debut THURSDAY, JULY 21 with two episodes. The eight-episode season continues with one episode each week, concluding September 1.

RAP SH!T follows two estranged high school friends from Miami, Shawna (Aida Osman) and Mia (KaMillion), who reunite to form a rap group. The cast also includes Jonica Booth, Devon Terrell and RJ Cyler.

RAP SH!T is executive produced by Issa Rae and showrunner Syreeta Singleton, as well as Montrel McKay for HOORAE, Jonathan Berry and Dave Becky for 3 Arts Entertainment, and Deniese Davis. Rae also wrote the premiere episode and co-wrote the finale episode with Singleton.

Hip hop duo Yung Miami and JT of City Girls serve as co-executive producers, along with Kevin "Coach K" Lee and Pierre "P" Thomas for Quality Control Films and Sara Rastogi for HOORAE. Rae's audio content company Raedio handles music supervision for the series.

Watch the new trailer here: