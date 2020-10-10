VIDEO: GLOW Cast Reunites in Support of Voter Registration and Voting Plans

The effort was created in partnership with HeadCount and #GoodToVote.

For the first time since the series was cancelled, the cast of Netflix's original series "GLOW" reunited for "AfterGlow - The Final Bell" in support of voter registration and voting plans - an effort created in partnership with HeadCount and #GoodToVote.

Moderated by Jessica Radloff, the emotional Q&A discussion featured a look back on the series, reactions to the cancellation news, behind the scenes moments, why they always wanted to stay on set even when they weren't needed just so they could watch each other's matches, and more.

Watch the full conversation below!

