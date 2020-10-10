Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming
VIDEO: GLOW Cast Reunites in Support of Voter Registration and Voting Plans
The effort was created in partnership with HeadCount and #GoodToVote.
For the first time since the series was cancelled, the cast of Netflix's original series "GLOW" reunited for "AfterGlow - The Final Bell" in support of voter registration and voting plans - an effort created in partnership with HeadCount and #GoodToVote.
Moderated by Jessica Radloff, the emotional Q&A discussion featured a look back on the series, reactions to the cancellation news, behind the scenes moments, why they always wanted to stay on set even when they weren't needed just so they could watch each other's matches, and more.
Watch the full conversation below!
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
- VIDEO: Randy Rainbow is Joined by Patti LuPone for Epic Parody- 'If Donald Got Fired'
- VIDEO: The Lincoln Project Creates Trump-Themed EVITA Parody featuring Lisa Howard!
- VIDEO: The Cast of THE WEST WING Reunites for HBO Stage Special
- VIDEO: Leslie Odom Jr. & Cynthia Erivo Perform 'Where Is The Love' for GREAT PERFORMANCES: GRAMMY SALUTE TO MUSIC LEGENDS
- VIDEO: Whoopi Goldberg Reveals SISTER ACT 3 May Be in the Works
- VIDEO: Lin-Manuel Miranda Appears in Spanish-Language Ad Supporting Joe Biden