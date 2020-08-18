VIDEO: Florida Georgia Line Share the Best Songwriting Advice They Ever Received on TODAY SHOW

The key, they say, is to listen!

Florida Georgia Line bandmates Brian Kelley and Tyler Hubbard checked into THE TODAY SHOW this morning with updates from quarantine. Host Savannah Guthrie peppered the band with questions for a segment titled "Six-Minute Marathon." She asked Kelley, "What is the best advice you've ever received or given?"

Kelley didn't disappoint with a mini insight into his songwriting process. "There's a song in every conversation. All you have to do is listen," Kelley answered. Guthrie found the quote to be profound and later teased that the interview conversation could lead to a new song.

Watch the full conversation below!

Amassing the best-selling digital Country single of all time (SoundScan) with 11X-PLATINUM breakout "Cruise," GRAMMY-nominated duo Florida Georgia Line have been MAKING HISTORY since 2012. As the first Country act to achieve RIAA's DIAMOND certification (10 million copies sold) and holding the longest reign on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart (50 straight weeks) with 8X PLATINUM, #1 "Meant to Be" with Bebe Rexha, the global superstars have tallied 9.3+ billion streams, exceeded 33.6 million track downloads, sold more than 4.6 million albums worldwide, and scored 16 #1 singles. Playing to over 4 million fans spanning massive arena and stadium headline tours, they'll reprise FLORIDA GEORGIA LINE LIVE FROM LAS VEGAS due to popular demand.Honored by ACM, AMA, Billboard, CMA, and CMT Music Awards, their creative empire also includes thriving business initiatives: Old Camp Peach Pecan Whiskey, FGL HOUSE, meet + greet, Tribe Kelley, Tree Vibez Music, and newly-launched label Round Here Records.

