VIDEO: First Look at Rob Lowe's ATTACK OF THE HOLLYWOOD CLICHES!

Netflix has released a first look at Attack of the Hollywood Clichés!, a new special premiering globally on Netflix on September 28.

Attack of the Hollywood Clichés! is a one-off special featuring some of the most famous films in cinematic history along with a plethora of Hollywood A-Listers, Screenwriters, Academics and Critics as they guide us through the funny, weird and controversial clichés which appear on our cinema screens.

Posed in a classic crisp suit, Rob Lowe invites viewers to examine the Hollywood clichés filmmakers can't help but use, time and time again. With the help of the experts, Attack of the Hollywood Clichés analyses the origins and evolutions of everything from 'The Ticking Time Bomb', to the 'Meet-Cute', and 'Females Running in Stilettos' - there's also a 'Wilhelm Scream' montage for real movie buffs.

Joining Lowe in the special is Florence Pugh, Andy Macdowell, Andrew Garfield, Jonathan Ross, Mark Strong, Richard E. Grant, and other filmmakers and critics.

Attack of the Hollywood Clichés! is produced by Broke and Bones, with executive producers Rob Lowe, Jon Petrie, Charlie Brooker and Annabel Jones. It is produced and directed by Sean Doherty, with Alice Mathias and Ricky Kelehar also serving as directors.

Ben Caudell serves as THE HEAD writer alongside Dane Baptiste, Sean Doherty, Erika Ehler, Jason Hazeley, Daniel Maier, Michael Odewale, Charlie Skelton.

Watch the trailer here: