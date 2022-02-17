VIDEO: DreamWorks Animation Debuts Trailer For New Series TEAM ZENKO GO

Get ready for Team Zenko Go, a brand new preschool series from DreamWorks Animation and Mainframe Studios! Team Zenko Go follows four kids helping their community through random acts of kindness to make their town the happiest place to live. The series arrives on Netflix March 15, check out the trailer below!

Niah, Ari, Ellie and Jax are members of Team Zenko Go, a secret squad of stealthy do-gooders who harness the art of distraction to perform anonymous acts of kindness for the unknowing residents of Harmony Harbor. These four kids have been taught by their mentor, Auntie Yuki, a special set of skills that allow them to do good deeds (or Zenkos) for others, making their town the happiest in the world. Like Auntie Yuki says "when we help people without them knowing, they start to think that the world is just a nicer place."

Team Zenko Go is produced by DreamWorks Animation and Mainframe Studios with Jack Thomas (Dragons Rescue Riders) serving as executive producer and showrunner. Michael Hefferon, Gregory R. Little, Kim Dent Wilder are also executive producers on the series. Team Zenko Go voice cast includes Nakai Takawira as "Niah," Hartley Bernier as "Ari," Dominic Mariche as "Jax," Penelope Good as "Ellie," D'arcy Han as "Auntie Yuki," and Tabitha St. Germain as "Ponzu."

Watch the new trailer here: