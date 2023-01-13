VIDEO: Disney+ Drops MARVEL'S MOON GIRL AND DEVIL DINOSAUR Trailer

Disney Branded Television just unveiled the official trailer for the highly anticipated animated series "Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur," and announced that the first six episodes of the series will be available February 15 on Disney+, following the February 10 premiere on Disney Channel.

It was also REVEALED that previously announced guest stars Jennifer Hudson and Daveed Diggs will voice Mane and Rat King, respectively, two villains that will be featured in the first season (and can both be seen in the trailer).

Along with the trailer, DBT released the series hero key art as well as a soundtrack pre-save so fans can enjoy the show's music from Executive Music Producer and three-time Grammy Award winner Raphael Saadiq. The soundtrack will be available February 10.

"Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur" follows the adventures of 13-year-old super-genius Lunella Lafayette (aka Moon Girl) and her 10-ton T-Rex, Devil Dinosaur. After Lunella accidentally brings Devil Dinosaur into present-day New York City, the duo work together to protect the city's Lower East Side from danger.

The series stars Diamond White as Lunella/Moon Girl; Fred Tatasciore as Devil Dinosaur; Alfre Woodard as Lunella's grandmother, Mimi; Libe Barer as Lunella's best friend and manager, Casey; Sasheer Zamata as Lunella's mom, Adria; Jermaine Fowler as Lunella's dad, James Jr.; Gary Anthony Williams as Lunella's grandfather, Pops; and series executive producer Laurence Fishburne in the recurring role of The Beyonder, a curious and mischievous trickster.

The season one guest cast includes Gideon Adlon, Pamela Adlon, Anna Akana, Ian Alexander, Alison Brie, May Calamawy, Andy Cohen, Wilson Cruz, Daveed Diggs, Asia Kate Dillon, Luis Guzmán, Maya Hawke, Jennifer Hudson, Dr. Mae Jemison, Josh Keaton, June Diane Raphael, Paul Scheer, Cliff "Method Man" Smith, Cobie Smulders, Wesley Snipes and Tajinae Turner. Recurring stars include Omid Abtahi, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Michael Cimino, Indya Moore and Craig Robinson.

From Disney Television Animation, the series is executive produced by Laurence Fishburne and Helen Sugland's Cinema Gypsy Productions (black-ish, grown-ish) and Emmy Award-winner Steve Loter (Kim Possible). Emmy Award-winner Rodney Clouden (Futurama) is supervising producer, Jeffrey M. Howard (Planes) and Emmy Award-winner Kate Kondell (The Pirate Fairy) are co-producers and story editors, and Pilar Flynn (Elena of Avalor) is producer.

Watch the new trailer here: