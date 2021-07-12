VIDEO: Composer Greg Sims and Animator Keith Baxter Talk HBO MAX's TOM AND JERRY IN NEW YORK
Hear what this creative team has to say about the new reboot of the classic cartoon!
Tom and Jerry in New York premiered on HBO Max on July 1, 2021. Based on the Tom and Jerry characters and cartoon series created by William Hanna and Joseph Barbera, this new iteration of the show serves as a sequel series to the film, Tom & Jerry, which was released in theaters and HBO Max in February 2021.
Composer Greg Sims and animator Keith Baxter had previously teamed up for "Cheesemonger," an animated spoof of "Goldfinger", created for The Tom and Jerry Show.
Check it out below:
BroadwayWorld spoke with Sims and Baxter about the process of creating the music and animation for the Tom and Jerry In New York episode 'Torched Song', and much more!
Watch the interview below!
Keith Baxter is known for his work on The Smurfs: The Legend of Smurfy Hollow, The Croods, Despicable Me, Kung Fu Panda: Secrets of the Furious Five, Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa and much more. Greg Sims has worked on The Lion of Judah, The Oprah Winfrey Show, The Dr. Oz Show, Super Soul Sunday, plus much more!