VIDEO: Composer Greg Sims and Animator Keith Baxter Talk HBO MAX's TOM AND JERRY IN NEW YORK

Tom and Jerry in New York premiered on HBO Max on July 1, 2021. Based on the Tom and Jerry characters and cartoon series created by William Hanna and Joseph Barbera, this new iteration of the show serves as a sequel series to the film, Tom & Jerry, which was released in theaters and HBO Max in February 2021.

Composer Greg Sims and animator Keith Baxter had previously teamed up for "Cheesemonger," an animated spoof of "Goldfinger", created for The Tom and Jerry Show.

