VIDEO: Clayton Echard Talks Being THE BACHELOR

Clayton Echard appeared on Good Morning AMERICA THIS MORNING to discuss being named as the new Bachelor on the new season of ABC's hit reality series. Elchard, who was previously sent home on the Bachelorette, spoke to Lara Spencer about tonight's premiere.

Tonight, Clayton Echard's journey to find love kicks off! For the first time in two years, 31 women arrive at Bachelor Mansion ready to make their grand entrances and first impressions for the man they hope could be their future husband. New host, Jesse Palmer, returns to the franchise to welcome Clayton and guide him through his first evening full of dramatic ups, downs and everything in between. But before the first limo even arrives, a shocking franchise first will have Clayton clutching a rose and questioning everything.

Monday's No. 1 broadcast program last season in Adults 18-49, "The Bachelor" is the original primetime romance reality series that dominates TV ratings and has become a pop-culture phenomenon.

