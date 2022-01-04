VIDEO: CNBC Shares NO RETREAT: BUSINESS BOOTCAMP Series Trailer

How far would you go to improve your business? CNBC's new primetime series "No Retreat: Business Bootcamp," premiering Tuesday, February 22 at 10pm ET/PT, challenges businesses with near-impossible physical and mental tasks to realize their full potential and chart a path forward.

When bottom lines turn red, teamwork becomes toxic, and a company's mission blurry, there is one place businesses of all sizes, including Fortune 100 companies can turn: the power of nature and the transformative force of ancient Spartan philosophy set against the unrelenting mountains of Vermont. Here on "The Farm," Spartan founder Joe De Sena proves time and again that by pitting execs and their teams against grueling physical and mental challenges, communication improves, teamwork is galvanized, and companies emerge more resilient than ever.

"Entrepreneurship is at the forefront of everything CNBC does and what better way to start the new year than to help businesses navigate today's changing landscape," said Denise Contis, Executive Vice President and Head of Content, CNBC Primetime. "'No Retreat: Business Bootcamp' reveals the unconventional and highly successful approach to team building used by top companies. The series offers a fresh take on how businesses can make meaningful changes to improve their bottom line."

In each episode, Joe De Sena, former Wall Street broker turned serial entrepreneur and creator of the world's leading endurance sports and wellness brand Spartan, and his team including Clinical Psychologist & Performance Coach Dr. Lara Pence, Entrepreneur & Growth Marketer QuHarrison Terry, as well as a number of guest CEOs and mentors, provide advice and expertise to help companies take a look in the mirror and make the difficult decisions to change and achieve success for their business.

Each episode features a different business undergoing specifically tailored, often unorthodox, tasks and obstacles, on the elite training facility known as "The Farm." The out-of-the-box activities manufacture adversity, identify weak links, help teams understand and overcome fear and failure, and teach mental (and physical) survival - all while highlighting business priorities and purpose.

"No Retreat: Business Bootcamp" is produced by 51 Minds Entertainment, a division of Banijay Americas, with Christian Sarabia, Nicole Elliott, Vincent Cariati and David Markus serving as executive producers. Timothy Kuryak is the executive producer for CNBC.

Watch the new trailer here: