VIDEO: Brooke Shields & Cary Elwes Reunite in A CASTLE FOR CHRISTMAS Trailer

The film is set to be released November 26.

Nov. 4, 2021  
Brooke Shields and Cary Elwes have made their rom-com return in the trailer for Netflix's A Castle for Christmas! The film is set to be released November 26.

Famed author, Sophie Brown (Brooke Shields), travels to Scotland hoping to buy a small castle of her own, but the prickly owner, Duke Myles (Cary Elwes), is reluctant to sell to a foreigner. Working to find a compromise, the pair constantly butt heads, but they just may find something more than they were expecting.

Directed by Mary Lambert, writer for the film include Ally Carter and Kim Beyer-Johnson. Amanda Phillips, Brooke Shields, Steven R. McGlothen, Steve Berman, Katrina Stagner, and Eric Jarboe serve as executive producers.

Watch the new trailer here:

