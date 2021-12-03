VIDEO: Broadway Producer Robert Stigwood Subject of New HBO Documentary

HBO has released the new trailer for Mr. Saturday Night, a new documentary directed by John Maggio that chronicles the meteoric career of Australian entrepreneur Robert Stigwood. The documentary will be released on December 9.

Stigwood gambled on a magazine article about the Brooklyn night club scene and turned it into the 1977 cultural touchstone "Saturday Night Fever," making a global superstar out of John Travolta, and reinvigorating disco with a platinum-selling soundtrack album anchored by four number one hits from the Bee Gees.

The film tracks Stigwood's journey from managing artists such as Eric Clapton and the Bee Gees, to producing the hit shows "Jesus Christ Superstar," "Tommy," and "Evita," to forever changing the way film studios approached movie soundtrack synergy, leaving an indelible mark on American cinema and the record industry for decades to come.

HBO Documentary Films' presents a Ringer Films Production. MUSIC BOX series created by Bill Simmons; executive produced by Bill Simmons, Jody Gerson, Marc Cimino, co-executive produced by Geoff Chow, Sean Fennessey, Noah Malale; For HBO: senior producer, Tina Nguyen; executive producers, Nancy Abraham and Lisa Heller.

Watch the new trailer here: