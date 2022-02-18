VIDEO: Bravo Debuts REAL HOUSEWIVES OF SALT LAKE CITY Season 2 Reunion Trailer

Bravo has debuted a new trailer for the "The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" season two reunion. The three part reunion is set to kick off Sunday, February 27 at 9/8c on Bravo. The season two finale will air this Sunday, February 20.

"The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" delves into the undiscovered world of Salt Lake City within an exclusive social circle made up of seven successful women who've created their own paradise filled with luxury homes, shopping sprees and multi-million-dollar businesses.

The series follows the elite and unconventional lives of Lisa Barlow, Mary Cosby, Heather Gay, Meredith Marks, Whitney Rose, Jen Shah and Jennie Nguyen as they navigate a society fueled by religion, beauty, wealth and perfection. As explained in the trailer, Mary Cosby chose not to attend the reunion.

This season, Jen Shah's world came crashing down when charges are brought against her. She is in for the fight of her life as she quickly realizes who her true friends are and questions who may have turned her in.

Watch the new trailer here: