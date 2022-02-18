Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Bravo Debuts REAL HOUSEWIVES OF SALT LAKE CITY Season 2 Reunion Trailer

pixeltracker

The three part reunion begins Sunday, February 27 at 9/8c.

Feb. 18, 2022  

Bravo has debuted a new trailer for the "The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" season two reunion. The three part reunion is set to kick off Sunday, February 27 at 9/8c on Bravo. The season two finale will air this Sunday, February 20.

"The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" delves into the undiscovered world of Salt Lake City within an exclusive social circle made up of seven successful women who've created their own paradise filled with luxury homes, shopping sprees and multi-million-dollar businesses.

The series follows  the elite and unconventional lives of  Lisa Barlow, Mary Cosby, Heather Gay, Meredith Marks, Whitney Rose, Jen Shah and Jennie Nguyen as they navigate a society fueled by  religion,  beauty, wealth and perfection. As explained in the trailer, Mary Cosby chose not to attend the reunion.

This season, Jen Shah's world came crashing down when charges are brought against her. She is in for the fight of her life as she quickly realizes who her true friends are and questions who may have turned her in.

Watch the new trailer here:

VIDEO: Bravo Debuts REAL HOUSEWIVES OF SALT LAKE CITY Season 2 Reunion Trailer
Click Here to Watch the Video!play


Related Articles View More TV Stories

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes & More
Nick Adams Photo
Nick Adams
Kristin Stokes Photo
Kristin Stokes
Liz Callaway Photo
Liz Callaway

From This Author - Michael Major