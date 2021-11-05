VIDEO: Ariana Grande Reacts to Old Performance Video on THE TONIGHT SHOW

Ariana Grande appeared on THE TONIGHT SHOW WITH JIMMY FALLON last night to discuss being a judge on NBC's THE VOICE and her role in the new film "Don't Look Up". In the interview, Fallon showed Grande an old clip of herself performing at her first singing gig at the age of 8.

Watch the full interview below!

Ariana Grande has been announced to star as Glinda in the upcoming film adaption of Wicked. Currently a judge on NBC's The Voice, the Grammy-winning star released her sixth studio album "positions" last October. The album followed Grande's previous albums "thank u, next", "sweetener", and "Dangerous Woman". Grande currently serves as a judge on The Voice. She made her Broadway debut in 13 and played Penny Pingleton in Hairspray Live! on NBC.

"Don't Look Up" will premiere on Netflix this holiday season, also starring Leonardo DiCpario, Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep, Kid Cudi, Jonah Hill, Kate Blanchett, and more.

