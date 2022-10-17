VIDEO: Apple TV+ Shares SLUMBERKINS New Jim Henson Company Series

Apple TV+ released the trailer for the heartwarming original preschool series "Slumberkins," premiering globally on Friday, November 4. Emmy Award-nominated singer-songwriter Ingrid Michaelson serves as executive music producer, creating original music for the mixed media puppet/2D animation series from The Jim Henson Company.

Based on the leading children's emotional learning brand Slumberkins, the series brings to life characters from the beloved books while empowering the emotional wellness of children through supportive storytelling. Embark on adventures with Bigfoot, Unicorn, Sloth, Yak, and Fox as they explore a world of feelings.

The "Slumberkins" voice cast introduces young newcomers Brayden Morgan as Bigfoot, Olive Baity as Unicorn, Miles Flack as Sloth, Araceli Prasarttongosoth as Yak, and Yonas Kibreab as Fox with narration by Jennifer Hale ("Ralph Breaks the Internet"). Additional voice cast includes Jason Ritter ("Raising Dion") as Fox's Father, Pamela Adlon ("Better Things") as Fox's Mother, Adelynn Spoon ("Luck") as Kit, Yvette Nicole Brown ("Big Shot," "Disenchanted") as Yak's mother, Josh Banday ("Upload," "Not Dead Yet") as Bigfoot's Father, and many more.

"Slumberkins" is created for television by Alex Rockwell ("Word Party," "Pajanimals"). The Jim Henson Company's Halle Stanford executive produces alongside Rockwell. Callie Christensen (MIT, Elementary Education and Special Education) and Kelly Oriard (M.S., Counseling and Marriage Therapy & School Counseling), creators of the Slumberkins education brand, serve as co-executive producers of the series. Dr. Dan Siegel, Executive Director of the Mindsight Institute serves as an expert on attachment and human development as part of the Apple TV+ changemaker initiative.

Watch the new trailer here: