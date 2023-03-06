VIDEO: Apple TV+ Shares GHOSTED Film Trailer

Apple TV+ has shared the trailer for Ghosted. The new film is set to debut on April 21.

Salt-of-the-earth Cole (Chris Evans) falls head over heels for enigmatic Sadie (Ana de Armas) -but then makes the shocking discovery that she's a secret agent. Before they can decide on a second date, Cole and Sadie are swept away on an international adventure to save the world.

The new film also stars Adrien Brody, Mike Moh, Amy Sedaris, and Tate Donovan. Directed by Dexter Fletcher, the film was written by Rhett Reese, Erik Sommers, with Paul Wernick and Chris McKenna.

Watch the new trailer here: