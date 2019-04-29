VIDEO: Advancing Dance Acts from Divisional Finals on WORLD OF DANCE

Last night, NBC's "World of Dance" aired the Divisional Finals. Below are the dancers who advanced and will compete in next week's World Final!

Briar Nolet

Division: Upper

Hometown: Toronto, Canada

Solo

Ages: 19

Style: Contemporary

Known for her strength, technique, and gravity defying tricks, Briar has earned various accolades including several national titles, was the face of Dance Spirit Magazine in October 2016, and is currently a series lead on the hit TV show "The Next Step." She has assisted and taught at major dance conventions, and is ambassador and guest artist to various dance-related education programs and charities. Briar hopes to inspire others along the way as she pursues her dream of taking her dance career all the way to the top -- starting with World of Dance.

Performance:

Song: "My Prerogative" by Britney Spears

The Kings

Division: Upper Team

Hometown: Mumbai, India

Members: 14

Ages: 17-27

Style: Bolly-Hop

The Kings, who are known in the dance community for their high-flying tricks and never before seen stunts, may be the most famous group of dancers you have never heard of...yet. They are some of the most sought after choreographers in Bollywood and they have won almost every competition India has to offer, including "India's Got Talent." Additionally, they were the first team from India to achieve bronze medal at 2015 World Hip-Hop Dance Championship. The 2015 Bollywood movie "ABCD: Any Body Can Dance 2" depicted their real-life story of trial and triumph.

Performance:

Song: "Yeh Raat" by Anupama

Ellie & Ava

Division: Junior

Hometown: Woodbury, MN

Members: 2

Ages: 13-15

Style: Contemporary

These sisters come from a dance family that goes back generations and are part of the famous Larkin Dance Studio, where they trained alongside WORLD OF DANCE Season 1 and 2 alum, Eva Igo. Competing together for only a year, the duo has quickly risen to the top and recently placed first overall at the 2018 Hall of Fame Dance National Competition.

Performance:

Song: "Head Above Water" by Avril Lavigne

VPeepz

Division: Junior Team

Hometown: Manila, Philippines

Members: 13

Ages: 12-17

Style: Hip-Hop

This group has defended their Regional and National title at the Hip-Hop International Philippines two times since 2016. VPeepz has become a household name in the Philippines dance community, setting the standards for excellence for junior teams in the country. VPeepz has also been awarded the prestigious Ani ng Dangal (Harvest of Honors) for three straight years, a state recognition given by the National Commission for Culture and the Arts under the Office of the President of the Republic of the Philippines.

Performance:

Song: "Party People" by Nelly ft. Fergie





