VIDEO: ABC Shares a Preview of BLESS THIS MESS

ABC shares two previews of Bless This Mess. In the first clip, it's time to feed the piglets again, but Rio (Lake Bell) realizes that Mike (Dax Shepard) miscalculated how much pig milk they'd need. Mike heads out to drive to the store, but he immediately gets a text from Rio that she needs help.

In the second clip, Rio is convinced that everything that's gone wrong with the piglets is proof she's not fit to be a mom, but Beau (David Koechner) and Kay (Lennon Parham) set her straight.

Watch below!

After making the move from big city New York to rural Nebraska, newlyweds Rio and Mike are getting accustomed to their new life as farmers. From neighborly feuds to a house full of chickens, Rio and Mike's marriage and sanity are put to the test as they try to make the most out of their new life on the farm.

"Bless This Mess" stars Lake Bell as Rio, Dax Shepard as Mike, Ed Begley Jr. as Rudy, Pam Grier as Constance, JT Neal as Jacob, David Koechner as Beau, Lennon Parham as Kay and Langston Kerman as Brandon.

Watch 'Bless This Mess' TUESDAY 8:30|7:30c on ABC.





Related Articles View More TV Stories