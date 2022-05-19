VIDEO: ABC News Shares NFTS: ENTER THE METAVERSE Documentary Trailer

ABC Owned Television Stations, the No. 1 trusted market leader in local news, released the trailer to "NFTs: Enter the Metaverse" today, May 19. The one-hour documentary will premiere on Saturday, May 21, across its eight owned-stations in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Philadelphia, Houston, San Francisco, Raleigh-Durham, Fresno (complete listings below), its 24/7 streaming channels and on ABC News Live.

The one-hour documentary captures the viewer instantly with an interview and behind the scenes with famed digital artist Mike "Beeple" Winkelmann, who shook the world when his NFT work sold for an unprecedented $69.4 million at the historic Christie's Auction House. The sale marked the beginning of an unstoppable NFT wave, where everyone from digital artists to mainstream celebrities began creating, selling and collecting NFTs via cryptocurrency on Blockchain.

"NFTs: Enter the Metaverse" gives an in-depth look at the gold-rush hysteria and growing popularity surrounding NFTs (non-fungible tokens). The documentary features celebrity interviews with Paris Hilton, billionaire and shark of ABC's "Shark Tank" Mark Cuban, entrepreneur Gary Vaynerchuk, international DJ Steve Aoki, and ABC News Chief Business Technology and Economics correspondent Rebecca Jarvis. While viewers will hear rags-to-riches digital artists' stories, industry insiders weigh in on history-making technology paving the way for the Metaverse and illuminate on the social and economic factors that led to the rise of NFTs as well as the implications of NFT technology on the future.

Viewers will also meet up-and-coming artists, like 17-year-old Diana Sinclair, who are changing the face of NFTs and paving the way for more representation of women and people of color.

ABC Owned Television Stations continue to prioritize producing high-impact content, outside the daily news cycle, that captures our audiences' interest to air across linear and for streaming on its connected TV apps and 24/7 streaming channels. Chris Casey is executive producer of "NFTs: Enter the Metaverse"

"NFTs: Enter the Metaverse" is available to stream on ABC News Live May 21 at 8:00 p.m. EDT.

"NFTs: Enter the Metaverse" will air May 21, across all ABC-owned stations ABC7/WABC-TV New York (1:00 p.m. EDT), ABC7/KABC-TV Los Angeles (10:00 p.m. PDT), ABC7/WLS-TV Chicago (4:00 p.m. CDT), 6ABC/WPVI-TV Philadelphia (1:00 p.m. EDT), ABC7/KGO-TV San Francisco (9:00 p.m. PDT), ABC13/KTRK-TV Houston (4:00 p.m. CDT), ABC11/WTVD-TV Raleigh-Durham (1:00 p.m. EDT) and ABC30/KFSN-TV Fresno (10:00 p.m.). Localish Networks - D2 (8:00 p.m. EDT) on May 23 and ABC's Localish Network - LNF (8:00 p.m. EDT) on May 30. It will also stream on the 24/7 Localish Networks D2 & LNF (8:00 p.m. EDT) on May 23.

