VICE TV Announces New Show NO MERCY, NO MALICE WITH PROFESSOR SCOTT GALLOWAY

Today, VICE TV announced the launch of NO MERCY, NO MALICE with Professor Scott Galloway, a new weekly primetime business show that pulls back the curtain on the decisions and players driving the economy, hosted by New York Times bestselling author, tech entrepreneur and NYU business professor Scott Galloway, premiering Thursday, May 7 at 10 PM ET/PT on VICE TV.

NO MERCY, NO MALICE with Professor Scott Galloway offers a master class in what's really happening at the intersection of Innovation and Wall Street against the backdrop of America's response to the COVID-19 crisis. With a healthy dose of acerbic wit, Galloway connects the dots between what's reported as news, and what's really happening in the backchannels and boardrooms of big business- and how those decisions affect average consumers, investors and business owners struggling in the midst of a pandemic.

From his home studio, the premiere episode will focus on COVID-19 bailouts and how they will change our lives.

An original voice that serves as a go-to insider on Wall Street, Galloway is a professor of marketing at NYU Stern School of Business and a tech entrepreneur who founded business intelligence firm L2, e-commerce site Red Envelope and global brand strategy consultancy Prophet. Also a best-selling author, he has written The Algebra of Happiness and The Four and was elected to the World Economic Forum's "Global Leaders of Tomorrow." Galloway is a frequent media commentator who also co-hosts popular podcasts Pivot with Recode's Kara Swisher and The Prof G Show. He has served on the board of directors of The New York Times Company (NYSE: NYT), Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ: URBN) and UC Berkeley's Haas School of Business.

NO MERCY, NO MALICE is VICE TV's first project with Scott Galloway, marks his debut as a host of a primetime show and reinvents his popular newsletter of the same name for television.

"Out of every crisis, voices emerge from unlikely places to help us understand how we can build a better future- I am not one of those voices," said Galloway. "However, we aim to speak truth to power and deliver a data-driven, unfiltered look at today's business news and the forces shaping society."

"With everyone from executives to small business owners, and entrepreneurs-- in fact all Americans-- worried about the economic impact of COVID-19, it is the perfect time for Scott Galloway's x-ray vision to break down the fearless TRUTH AND LIES about businesses and their impact on our everyday lives," said Morgan Hertzan, Executive Vice President and General Manager, VICE Television. "It is more critical than ever to welcome Scott and his avid fans from all the other mediums he has conquered to VICE TV as we continue to bring strong voices to television in this unprecedented time."

NO MERCY, NO MALICE with Professor Scott Galloway joins the latest set of programming from VICE TV produced in response to COVID-19. VICE Quarantine Hour is a limited variety series airing weekdays at 8am ET/PT. VICE TV's Emmy® Award-winning nightly newscast is airing dedicated COVID-19 episodes with VICE News Tonight: Remote. In addition, the network launched Shelter in Place with Shane Smith, a half-hour weekly interview show hosted by Smith, founder of VICE Media Group and Seat At The Table, a new primetime news and culture talk show hosted by New York Times best-selling author and TIME Editor-at-Large, Anand Giridharadas.

NO MERCY, NO MALICE with Professor Scott Galloway is produced by 44 Blue Productions LLC, a RED ARROW Studios company. Executive Producers are Stephanie Noonan Drachkovitch, John Ferracane, David Hale and Dan Snook for 44 Blue Productions. Co-Executive Producers are Scott Galloway and Greg Shove for Section4. Morgan Hertzan is Executive Vice President and General Manager, VICE Television. Jesse Angelo is President of Global News and Entertainment, VICE Media Group. NO MERCY, NO MALICE with Professor Scott Galloway will be available on VICE TV via all major satellite and cable providers; VICETV.com; and the VICE TV app via iOS, Android, Apple TV, Roku, and Chromecast. The first episode will be available for free on YouTube.





Related Articles View More TV Stories