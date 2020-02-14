VH1 Award Winning Writer Releases Documentary BROOKLYN SEX PARTIES

New York is known for being the land of opportunity with big lights, but on the interior, there's secret societies. How You Livin is a documentary series that covers the lifestyles of people living on the other side of morality. Moses Edouard, VH1 winning writer, wants to deliver a real, raw and authentic depiction of the why, the how and the accuracy with which the other side operates.

The premiere will highlight 2 episodes entitled, "Brooklyn Sex Parties", and "Serial Online Dater". As Moses announces the premiere for the main episode,"Brooklyn Sex Parties", he'll give you an IN DEPTH understanding of why he felt a documentary as such is important at this time for our generation. Each episode is under 5 minutes long. They're filmed documentary style, with each episode highlighting a different lifestyle.

"Brooklyn Sex Parties" is an episode about sex parties for black millennials. It stars Taylor Freeman a dominatrix known as Mistress Marley as shares her experience with throwing sex parties, attendees, the ins and outs of what happens at these events.

Mistress Marley is no stranger to the internet. She previously starred in the infamous documentary Manhattan Dominatrix and recently went viral with a photo of bringing her slave to homecoming. The picture was shared by thousands and thousands on Twitter. This episode is the next massive element of the New York culture.

Watch the trailer here:





