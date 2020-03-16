Universal Will Make TROLLS WORLD TOUR, THE HUNT and INVISIBLE MAN Available Early on Home Entertainment

Variety has reported that due to coronavirus closing movie theaters closing and reducing seating capacity, Universal Pictures will make its movies available on home entertainment on the same day as the films' global theatrical releases.

Read the full story HERE.

The films will be available for a 48-hour rental period at a suggested retail price of $19.99 in the U.S. and for roughly the same price in international markets.

NBCUniversal CEO Jeff Shell said this in a statement:

"Universal Pictures has a broad and diverse range of movies with 2020 being no exception. Rather than delaying these films or releasing them into a challenged distribution landscape, we wanted to provide an option for people to view these titles in the home that is both accessible and affordable,"

Click HERE to read the full story.





Related Articles View More TV Stories