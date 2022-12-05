Universal Theme Parks to Debut New HARRY POTTER Ollivanders Wands

A brand-new collection of authentic, interactive Ollivanders wands has arrived at The Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal theme parks around the globe, bringing 12 all-new wands - plus an additional one that is exclusive to each destination - to Universal Orlando Resort, Universal Studios Hollywood, Universal Studios Japan and Universal Beijing Resort.

Each original wand within the new assortment pairs a wood type with one of the three powerful cores preferred by master wandmaker Garrick Ollivander from the Harry Potter film series - unicorn hair, dragon heartstring and phoenix feather - and comes with a first-ever "wand lore" insert that details the distinct properties of that specific wand and the attributes of its ideal owner.

Guests can also use the new wands to cast spells and reveal magical surprises with the right incantation and a gentle flick of the wrist at select locations within the spectacularly themed lands.

The new collection also brings a unique wand to each Universal park that is exclusive to that destination and not available anywhere else.

New Ollivanders Wands For Sale

a larch and phoenix feather wand at Universal Orlando Resort

a walnut and dragon heartstring wand at Universal Studios Hollywood

a cherry and unicorn hair wand at Universal Studios Japan

a red oak and unicorn hair wand at Universal Beijing Resort

The lineup of new interactive Ollivanders wands is available now at Universal Orlando Resort, Universal Studios Hollywood, Universal Studios Japan and Universal Beijing Resort, and joins each park's current selection of wands inspired by beloved characters from the Harry Potter series. For more information about Universal Parks & Resorts, visit www.universalparks.com.

