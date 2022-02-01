Universal Sets BELFAST Digital, Blu-Ray & DVD Release

An intimate and moving story of childhood memories hailed by critics as a "soaring cinematic triumph" (Mark Johnson, Awards Daily), BELFAST is available to own for the first time on Digital February 8, 2022 and on Blu-rayâ„¢, DVD and On Demand March 1, 2022 from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment.

Written and directed by Academy AwardÂ® nominee Kenneth Branagh (Henry V), BELFAST on Blu-rayâ„¢, DVD and Digital comes packed with all-new bonus content including a heart-warming alternate ending featuring Kenneth Branagh, deleted scenes, and featurettes about Branagh's brilliant vision, the characters, and spectacular filming locations, plus personal childhood memories from the cast drawing audiences deeper into the authentic story about the power of family and community.

Featuring an incredibly talented and dynamic ensemble cast that has been nominated for Critics ChoiceÂ® and SAGÂ® Awards, the "unforgettable" (Stephen Farber, The Hollywood Reporter) film that top critics and audiences can't stop talking about stars BAFTA AwardÂ® winner CaitrÃ­ona Balfe (Outlander), Academy AwardÂ® winner Judi Dench (No Time to Die), Jamie Dornan (Fifty Shades of Grey franchise), CiarÃ¡n Hinds (Harry Potter franchise), Colin Morgan (Legend) and rising star Jude Hill in his feature film debut.

Winner of more audience awards than any film this year, BELFAST has been nominated for over 195 awards to-date including 11 Critic's Choice AwardsÂ® and a total of 13 Best Picture nominations as well as PGAÂ® and DGAÂ® Awards nominations for Branagh.

BELFAST is a poignant story of love, laughter and loss in one boy's childhood amid the music and social tumult of the late 1960s. Buddy's family lives in a largely Protestant district with a few Catholic families, but one day his community and everything he thought he understood about life is suddenly turned upside down.

Buddy's family gets caught in the mayhem and must decide to stay or leave the only place they have ever called home. Through it all, his passionate parents (Balfe and Dornan) and quick-witted grandparents (Dench and Hinds) keep the joy alive through music and the magic of movies in this feel-good story that reminds us that no matter how far you go, you never forget where you came from.

Bonus Features

Alternate Ending featuring Kenneth Branagh - Commentary with Writer/Director Kenneth Branagh

Deleted Scenes - Commentary with Writer/Director Kenneth Branagh

A City of Stories: The Making of BELFAST - Go behind the scenes of BELFAST with cast and crew to learn more about the characters, filming location and Kenneth's childhood in Ireland.

Everyone's Inner Child - Kenneth Branagh, Jamie Dornan, CaitrÃ­ona Balfe, CiarÃ¡n Hinds, and Judi Dench reminisce about their childhoods.

Feature Commentary with Writer/Director Kenneth Branagh