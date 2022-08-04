Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Universal Pictures Set to Release EXPLORER in North America

The documentary feature will be available on digital and on demand on August 30th, 2022.

Aug. 4, 2022  

EXPLORER, a portrait of Sir Ranulph Fiennes, is a documentary that peels back the layers of Sir Ranulph's life to go beyond his record-breaking achievements and reveal the man behind the myth. The documentary feature will be available on digital and on demand on August 30th, 2022.

Sir Ranulph Fiennes is credited with the sensational title of being the World's Greatest Living Explorer. Amongst his extraordinary achievements, he was the first to circumnavigate the world from pole to pole, crossed the Antarctic on foot, broke countless world records and discovered a lost city in Arabia.

He has traveled to the most dangerous places on Earth, lost half his fingers to frostbite, raised millions of pounds for charity and was nearly cast as James Bond (and yes, he does happen to be a cousin to Ralph and Joseph). But who is the man who prefers to be known as just 'Ran'?

The film also features appearances from HRH Charles, Prince of Wales, and fellow explorer Bear Grylls others.

With exclusive access to Ran, his incredible film archive, preserved and cared for by the BFI National Archive, covering decades of expeditions and contributions from life-long friends and colleagues, EXPLORER tells the definitive story of an inspirational leader, delving deep into Ran's audacious and eccentric dreams to explore the complex motivations behind them.

Director Matt Dyas says, "In EXPLORER, I wanted to create a compelling portrait of the real man behind the myth, and between the cracks of the ordinary and the extraordinary, I hope audiences see for themselves an intimate side to his personality and the motivations that drive him."

EXPLORER is a Good Productions film in association with British Film Institute (BFI) and Universal Pictures Content Group. Directed by Matt Dyas and produced by BAFTA and Emmy-nominated George Chignell (Citizen K, Searching for Sugar Man, I Am Ali).

Watch the new music video here:



