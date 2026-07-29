Tyla Spills the Tea in Game Segment on THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW
The singer traded playful banter with host Jennifer Hudson during a game-style segment.
Tyla found herself put ON THE SPOT during a round of 'Shake It or Share It' on THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW, a game segment that pushed the singer to open up rather than dodge the questions coming her way.
Tyla's stop on the program came during a broader run of musical guests recently featured on the daytime show. She previously sat down with Hudson for a conversation that touched on her musical ambitions, including naming her dream collaboration, in an appearance that also saw the host reveal her son has a crush on the singer.
The game-based format gave Tyla a different kind of platform than a standard sit-down interview, leaning into spontaneous reactions rather than a prepared narrative.
Tyla's appearance follows her earlier stop on the show detailed in a prior BroadwayWorld story, which covered her reaction to Hudson's family revelation and her dream collaboration.