Tyla Opens Up About Sophomore Album A*POP, Fashion Icon Status, and Her Bratz Doll

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Singer-songwriter Tyla sat down with TODAY following a live performance on the show's plaza stage to discuss her highly anticipated sophomore studio album, A*POP, the creative inspiration behind it, and what the project means to her. The conversation covered the ideas driving the new record as well as Tyla's growing profile as a fashion icon.

During the interview, Tyla also addressed the surreal experience of seeing her likeness rendered as a Bratz doll, a milestone that speaks to her crossover cultural impact beyond music. The discussion touched on how her personal style has become as much a part of her public identity as her sound.

A*POP is Tyla's follow-up to her debut studio album and arrives as one of the more closely watched releases in pop music. The TODAY appearance, which included both a plaza performance and a sit-down conversation, gave the singer a platform to frame the album on her own terms, speaking directly to the inspirations and intentions behind it.

The plaza performance that preceded the interview marked Tyla's debut on the TODAY outdoor stage, adding a live dimension to what became a wide-ranging conversation about artistry, identity, and the next chapter of her career.

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