Two Classic Gay Films from Arthur J. Bressan Jr. Coming to MUBI

MUBI is proud to premiere two new restorations of Arthur J. Bressan Jr.'s enduring landmark works of LGBTQ+ cinema. Gay USA documents Pride parades across the United States in the late 70s, capturing a key moment in the American gay rights movement, and Bressan's devastating drama Buddies was the first-ever feature to explore the AIDS pandemic. Bressan died of an AIDS-related illness two years after the release of the monumental film.

Gay USA - September 28 - Exclusive



Shot on one day, June 26, 1977, by 25 different cameramen across the USA the film captures a time just as the gay rights movement began facing the first organized backlash in the form of Anita Bryant and her campaign to repeal anti-discrimination protection in Dade County.

1977 / 72min / English / Color

Buddies - September 29

Directed by Arthur J. Bressan JR., who would die of complications from AIDS two years after the film was released, the film follows a New York City gay man in a monogamous relationship becoming a "buddy" or a volunteer friend to another gay man dying of AIDS and the friendship that develops.

1985 / 79min / English / Color

