Two Classic Gay Films from Arthur J. Bressan Jr. Coming to MUBI
The films are coming soon.
MUBI is proud to premiere two new restorations of Arthur J. Bressan Jr.'s enduring landmark works of LGBTQ+ cinema. Gay USA documents Pride parades across the United States in the late 70s, capturing a key moment in the American gay rights movement, and Bressan's devastating drama Buddies was the first-ever feature to explore the AIDS pandemic. Bressan died of an AIDS-related illness two years after the release of the monumental film.
Gay USA - September 28 - Exclusive
Shot on one day, June 26, 1977, by 25 different cameramen across the USA the film captures a time just as the gay rights movement began facing the first organized backlash in the form of Anita Bryant and her campaign to repeal anti-discrimination protection in Dade County.
1977 / 72min / English / Color
Buddies - September 29
Directed by Arthur J. Bressan JR., who would die of complications from AIDS two years after the film was released, the film follows a New York City gay man in a monogamous relationship becoming a "buddy" or a volunteer friend to another gay man dying of AIDS and the friendship that develops.
1985 / 79min / English / Color
From This Author TV News Desk
- Draag Covers Deerhunter Classic 'Nothing Ever Happened'
- Bruce Hornsby to Perform on Bonnaroo's Virtual Roo-ality Live Stream
- Jason Isaacs Joins SEX EDUCATION Season Three
- RØDE Microphones' Film Competition Entries Close Oct. 7
- Buzzard Buzzard Buzzard Share Music Video For 'Late Night City'
- Ashly Burch & Dana Snyder Will Star on THE GHOST AND MOLLY MCGEE