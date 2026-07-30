Twin Temple Talks Satanic Doo-Wop and New Album DOOMED LOVERS on THE DAILY SHOW

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Satanic doo-wop band Twin Temple sat down with Jordan Klepper on THE DAILY SHOW to discuss their upcoming album, Doomed Lovers. The duo talked through the making of the record, their unusual approach to genre, and a controversy that landed them in national headlines.

Twin Temple described their sound as Satanic doo-wop, a label they explained during the conversation as a way of blending vintage vocal harmonies with occult themes and imagery. The band also recounted being kicked off a tour after their Satanic imagery drew backlash, a moment that brought them significant mainstream attention beyond their usual audience.

Much of the discussion centered on the making of Doomed Lovers, including the band's decision to record the album analog rather than digitally. Twin Temple detailed working with musician Shooter Jennings on the project and recording alongside a 37-piece orchestra, a scale of production that marks a departure from typical doo-wop arrangements.

The appearance gave the band space to walk through both the sound and story behind the new record, from the orchestral recording sessions to the fallout from their tour removal, framing Doomed Lovers as a project shaped as much by controversy as by craft.

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