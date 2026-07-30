Twin Temple Debuts 'Haunt Me' From New Album DOOMED LOVERS on THE DAILY SHOW

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Twin Temple, the self-described Satanic doo-wop duo, made their late-night television debut on THE DAILY SHOW with a performance of their new single, 'Haunt Me.' The song is featured on the band's latest album, Doomed Lovers.

The performance introduced Twin Temple's genre-blending sound, which pairs vintage doo-wop vocal harmonies and instrumentation with occult-themed lyrical content, to THE DAILY SHOW's audience for the first time. The appearance gave the duo a platform to showcase new material from Doomed Lovers on a national television stage.

'Haunt Me' serves as one of the tracks from the newly released Doomed Lovers, the project the band brought to the show to promote. The performance highlighted the band's continued exploration of their signature style, blending retro sonic textures with darker thematic elements.

The segment aired as part of THE DAILY SHOW's ongoing mix of musical guests and cultural segments, giving Twin Temple exposure to a broad late-night viewing audience as they continue to support the release of Doomed Lovers.

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