Tune-in: Apple Tv’s Heartwarming Original Peanuts Special “Snoopy Presents: There’s No Place Like Home, Snoopy” Premieres Friday, July 31

NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. Sign Up

Apple TV+ is set to premiere SNOOPY PRESENTS: THERE'S NO PLACE LIKE HOME, SNOOPY on Friday, July 31. The new Peanuts special centers on Snoopy after his doghouse is accidentally sold at a yard sale, prompting Charlie Brown to take him on an adventure to track it down. The special features a voice cast that includes Riley Vargas, Terry McGurrin, Rob Tinkler, Kitai O'Garro, Josephine Nisbett, Grace Nicolaou-Wood, Jo-Hannah Atchison, Lexi Perri, Athan Giazitzidis, and Diego Whalen, and includes an original song, 'Home, Where Your Heart Found Me,' by singer-songwriter Allen Stone. It is executive produced by Josh Scherba, Stephanie Betts, Logan McPherson, Paige Braddock, Chris Bracco, and Mark Evestaff.

In the special, Snoopy is devastated when his beloved doghouse is accidentally sold at a yard sale. In an effort to cheer up his pal, Charlie Brown leads Snoopy on an adventure to find his old doghouse, and along the way, they learn what makes a house truly a home.

A trailer for the special is available to view below.

Need more TV Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...