Travel Channel Announces New Series HAUNTED HOUSEGUESTS

Best friends and GHOST HUNTERS Dalen Spratt, Juwan Mass and Marcus Harvey are investigating and ghostplainin' in a new eight-part Travel Channel series, "Ghost Brothers: Haunted Houseguests" premiering on Friday, August 16, 2019 at 9 PM E/T.

In "Ghost Brothers: Haunted Houseguests," the trio of intrepid sleuths respond to pleas from families experiencing paranormal activity in their homes. Traveling across the country to answer the calls for help, Dalen, Juwan and Marcus move right in to embed themselves with eight different families for a weekend slumber party of spiritual proportions! The goal is to investigate each family's paranormal claims and bring peace to the home's inhabitants, both the living and the departed.

"Dalen, Juwan and Marcus have such a fresh take on paranormal investigation with their larger-than-life personalities fueled by their passion to help people," said Matthew Butler, general manager, Travel Channel. "We're thrilled to bring the GHOST BROTHERS to Travel Channel in this new Haunted Houseguests format, which allows them to really connect with families in need."

In Tennessee, the GHOST BROTHERS help a family move safely back into house that they couldn't sell (and they couldn't afford to walk away from). In Washington state, they check out an infamous family manor plagued by ghosts and rumors of an evil doctor and his victims. And in New Hampshire, they explore a historic home and inn that may be harboring the spirits of people fleeing slavery on the Underground Railroad.

With a unique friendship and valuable life experiences, Dalen Spratt, Juwan Mass and Marcus Harvey blend humor, heart and hair-raising paranormal discoveries to bring fresh stories in "Ghost Brothers: Haunted Houseguests." The three friends initially bonded over the paranormal phenomenon they each experienced as children, and now have a shared mission to help families who are plagued by the paranormal, too.

"The Bad Man"

Season Premiere on Friday, August 16 at 9 p.m. ET/PT

Disabled Marine Corp veteran Conrad Dowe had big dreams of renovating a historic mansion in Vassar, Michigan, dubbed "Wedding Cake House." Almost immediately after carrying his new bride, Jessica, over the threshold, the spirits in the house revealed themselves and let the Dowes know they were not alone. For years the family, including their young son Xavier, has seen a dark shadow figure they named the "Bad Man," and a female spirit who Jessica calls the "Protector." This family needs protecting. One violent paranormal event landed Jessica in the hospital with life-threatening injuries. This family calls on the GHOST BROTHERS to help them find out why their dream home is a dangerous nightmare, and if they can make it safe for their young family.

"Ghost Brothers: Haunted Houseguests" is produced by Tremendous! Entertainment for Travel Channel. For Tremendous! Entertainment, the executive producers are Colleen Needles Steward, Shannon Keenan Demers, Matthew Hobin and Tammy Bloom. For Travel Channel, the executive producers are Melinda Toporoff and Elaine White, Matthew Butler is general manager and Henry Schleiff is group president of Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, AMERICAN HEROES CHANNEL and Destination America.

ABOUT THE GHOST BROTHERS

Dalen Spratt is addicted to history both in and outside of the paranormal. The entrepreneur and fashion designer is the ringleader of the team, with his finger on the pulse of the who, what, where, when and why of each case. He first encountered the paranormal when he was young child. After attending the funeral of a man lost to gun violence, he awoke to find the man standing over him...clear as day. It's the experience he never forgot, and one that bonded him to fraternity brother, business partner and BFF Juwan Mass.

Juwan Mass has a huge heart that can get him into the craziest of situations. He has a passion for helping people and is willing to jump into the fire to get answers. The former Eagle Scout is a natural born explorer. With that said, he knows when to run when the stuff hits the fan. When he was 12, he turned his attention to the paranormal and ghost hunting. Mass and Spratt bonded over their shared experience and desire to explore the unknown.

Marcus Harvey is the most spiritual member of the group, and the only father among the Brothers. His ability to sympathize and relate to families sets him apart, whether it's bonding with an upset spouse or winning over a scared child. He has an uncanny ability to provide peace and hope to frightened families; and his natural humor can always make clients crack a smile. When Marcus isn't lending comfort to a beleaguered family, he's lending an empathetic ear, mad clipper skills, and old school barbershop wisdom to his famous clients at his Atlanta barbershop.





