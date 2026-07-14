Tom Holland on THE ODYSSEY: Ghosted by Haaland, Fight Scenes with Matt Damon

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THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon posted a new clip featuring Tom Holland, who sat down with Jimmy Fallon to discuss two very different celebrity encounters: a snubbed dinner invitation from Norwegian soccer star Erling Haaland, and the physical demands of filming fight sequences alongside Matt Damon and Jon Bernthal on Christopher Nolan's THE ODYSSEY.

Holland described the Haaland situation as a straightforward ghosting, recounting how the Manchester City striker never responded to his dinner invitation despite the two moving in overlapping celebrity circles. The conversation then shifted to THE ODYSSEY, where Holland detailed what he called a Jason Bourne-style moment during the filming of fight scenes, crediting the intensity of working opposite Damon and Bernthal for the experience.

Damon, who plays Odysseus in the Nolan film, has been making the rounds discussing the project. BroadwayWorld previously reported that Damon revealed he "definitely" wants to make his Broadway debut, noting he has already performed in the West End and is waiting for the right project to bring him to the Great White Way.

Holland's appearance on FALLON adds to the growing press attention surrounding THE ODYSSEY, with the film drawing interest both for its cast and for Nolan's involvement as director.