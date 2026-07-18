Tom Holland Visits THE TONIGHT SHOW to Talk THE ODYSSEY and Erling Haaland DMs

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Tom Holland appeared on THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon to discuss two very different topics: a direct message he sent to Norwegian soccer star Erling Haaland, and his upcoming role in the film adaptation of THE ODYSSEY. The segment capped with Holland and host Jimmy Fallon facing off in a Cyclops-themed beer pong game tied to the film's subject matter.

Holland discussed the Haaland DM story, which has circulated in the entertainment and sports press in recent weeks. As previously covered by BroadwayWorld, THE TONIGHT SHOW addressed the moment when Haaland responded to Holland's dinner invitation after initially leaving the message unanswered, a story that gained traction during the World Cup news cycle.

Holland also spoke about working with Matt Damon and Jon Bernthal on THE ODYSSEY, the film adaptation of Homer's ancient Greek epic. The production has drawn significant attention for its ensemble cast and scale. As BroadwayWorld has reported, Damon discussed his physical preparation for the film, including cutting gluten from his diet, and the cast includes Holland, Anne Hathaway, Robert Pattinson, Zendaya, Charlize Theron, Lupita Nyong'o, and others.

Director Christopher Nolan has also been making the press rounds for THE ODYSSEY. Nolan spoke with TODAY about the personal and logistical demands of adapting the epic, describing it as a test of endurance for himself and the entire cast and crew.

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