Jimmy Fallon Breaks Down the Viral Messi and Baby Lamine Yamal Photo on THE TONIGHT SHOW

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THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon posted a new clip in which host Jimmy Fallon breaks down the viral photograph of Lionel Messi posing alongside a baby Lamine Yamal, an image that generated widespread online speculation ahead of the World Cup Final. The segment sees Fallon walking through the photo and the conspiracy theories it sparked among soccer fans.

The clip fits into a stretch of World Cup-adjacent content the show has produced around the tournament. Earlier this week, THE TONIGHT SHOW posted a segment in which Fallon addressed the viral moment involving soccer star Erling Haaland responding to actor Tom Holland's dinner invitation after initially leaving the message unanswered, another segment tied to the World Cup news cycle.

The Messi-Yamal photo has drawn attention because Yamal, now a star player for Spain, was photographed as an infant with Messi years before both would become central figures in international soccer. Fallon uses the image as the basis for a comedic breakdown of the timeline and the theories fans constructed around it.

Will Ferrell also appeared on THE TONIGHT SHOW this week, discussing a fan encounter he had at a World Cup game, underscoring the tournament's presence across the show's recent episodes.

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