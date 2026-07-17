Hannah Waddingham Talks Stunts and Action Scenes in RIDE OR DIE on THE VIEW

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Hannah Waddingham sat down with the co-hosts of THE VIEW to detail how she approached the physical demands of her new Prime Video series RIDE OR DIE, telling the panel that she performed most of her own stunts throughout production. The Emmy-winning actor described throwing herself into the action sequences that run through the eight-episode action-comedy.

Waddingham stars in and executive produces RIDE OR DIE alongside Octavia Spencer. As previously reported by BroadwayWorld, the series centers on best friends Debbie Claybourne and Judith Burton, whose relationship is tested when one discovers the other leads a secret life as an international assassin. Waddingham plays Judith Burton in the series.

This appearance on THE VIEW adds to a sustained press run for RIDE OR DIE. BroadwayWorld previously covered Waddingham's earlier visit to THE VIEW, during which she discussed the themes of female friendship at the center of the series and addressed her return as Rebecca Welton in TED LASSO on Apple TV+.

Co-star Octavia Spencer has also been making the rounds in support of the series. BroadwayWorld reported on Spencer's appearance on THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW, where she spoke about stepping into action-star territory for the Prime Video production.

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