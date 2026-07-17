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GOOD MORNING AMERICA correspondent Lara Spencer highlighted Garth Brooks and his plans for the GARTH BROOKS ARENA TOUR as part of the program's Pop News segment, flagging the outing as his first arena tour in nearly 10 years. The segment brought attention to one of country music's most enduring live performers returning to a large-scale touring format after an extended absence from that arena circuit.

Brooks has remained a presence in the COUNTRY MUSIC world in recent years. BroadwayWorld previously covered his special appearance at the Arkansas COUNTRY MUSIC Awards, held at Reynolds Performance Hall in Conway, where he joined a night celebrating some of Arkansas's most influential contributors to country music. His catalog has also continued to draw tribute productions, with Drury Lane Theatre announcing Friends in Low Places: Brandon Bennett Sings Garth Brooks as part of its 2026 concert series.

Brooks was also previously announced as a performer at the 2025 Formula 1 United States Grand Prix at Circuit of THE AMERICAS in Austin, Texas, alongside Turnpike Troubadours and Kygo, underscoring his continued activity on the live performance front ahead of THE ARENA tour.

The GARTH BROOKS ARENA TOUR represents his most ambitious return to large venues in nearly a decade, a milestone that the GMA Pop News segment treated as one of the day's top entertainment stories.

More on Good Morning America Recent Articles Garth Brooks Discusses GARTH BROOKS ARENA TOUR on Good Morning America

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