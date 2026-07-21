Timothy White Visits THE VIEW to Discuss Memoir LIFE THROUGH MY LENS

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Celebrity photographer Timothy White sat down with the co-hosts of THE VIEW to discuss his new memoir, LIFE THROUGH MY LENS, reflecting on a career spanning four decades of portrait work with some of pop culture's most recognizable figures. The conversation centered on the stories behind his images and what prompted him to share a more personal dimension of himself in book form.

White has spent roughly forty years photographing major figures across the entertainment industry, building a body of work that documents pop culture through portraiture. In the THE VIEW appearance, he spoke to the experience of being behind the camera for so many iconic images and what those sessions revealed about his subjects over the years.

The memoir, LIFE THROUGH MY LENS, represents a departure for White in that it turns the lens on himself, offering context and personal reflection that his photographs alone have not previously conveyed. During the segment, he described the project as an opportunity to reveal a side of himself that has remained largely out of view throughout his career.

The appearance gave White a platform to speak directly to the relationship between a photographer and his subjects, and to explain why, after four decades of documenting others, he chose this moment to tell his own story through LIFE THROUGH MY LENS.

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