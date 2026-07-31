Timothy Olyphant's Entrance on LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS Gets Big Laughs

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Timothy Olyphant turned heads the moment he walked onto the set of LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS, delivering an entrance that had host Seth Meyers and the audience laughing before the conversation even got underway. The clip, shared by the show, captures the actor's knack for physical comedy and timing as he made his way to the interview chair.

The segment leaned into that opening moment as a centerpiece, with Olyphant's approach to the stage setting the tone for the rest of the appearance. Meyers reacted to the entrance in real time, giving THE EXCHANGE an unscripted energy that carried into the rest of the conversation.

The bit stands out as a self-contained comedic moment, with the entrance itself functioning as the hook for the segment. Olyphant's willingness to commit to the physical gag gave the appearance a distinct, memorable quality within the show's format.

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