The Telly Awards Launches 43rd Call for Entries

The Telly Awards, the world's largest award honoring excellence in video and television across all screens, is celebrating a reinvigorated content creation community and the power of storytelling by kicking off its 43rd annual call for entries.

In response to an unprecedented time in which companies and creators have retooled their offerings and workflows, representation is shifting across the industry, and more diverse voices are taking the lead behind the camera, the Tellys has announced new categories including Workplace Culture, Hybrid Events and Sustainability. In addition, the 43rd Telly Awards features expanded categories reflecting new production techniques including Remote Production, Virtual Events, Animation, and D&I and Social Impact.

To mark this year's edition and the renewed creative spirit that encompasses it, the Telly Awards has unveiled an all-new campaign that fittingly embodies the theme of "A New POV." Tellys Executive Director Sabrina Dridje explains, "Our industry has adapted in difficult times by developing and implementing new skills, new workflows, new tools, and a new sense of perspective on what is achievable in a transformed world. As our community continues to focus on the important work of storytelling, it has embraced a perspective that values innovation, agility, equity, and tenacious creativity."

The Telly Awards is the premier award honoring video and television content across all screens. As a refresher, last year's winners included those from Netflix, HBO Latin America, Microsoft, RadicalMedia, Condé Nast, Nickelodeon and more. Al Jazeera Media Network took home the esteemed 'Telly Company of the Year' award, as there was a continued surge in remote and virtual productions that embodied ingenuity of creative leaders.

Enter work in the 43rd Annual Telly Awards here. The DEADLINE for early entries is December 10, 2021, and the winners will be announced in May 2022.