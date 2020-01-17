The Producers Guild of America Announces Presenters and Exclusive Red Carpet Livestream

Today, the Producers Guild of America announced presenters and a first-time red carpet livestream. In collaboration with Youtube Originals, the livestream event will be available exclusively on Entertainment Tonight's Youtube channel for the 2020 Producers Guild Awards being held Saturday, January 18 at the Hollywood Palladium. To date, the list of presenters includes: Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, Melissa McCarthy, Ben Falcone, Frances McDormand, Al Pacino, Robert De Niro, Taika Waititi, Kate Beckinsale, Don Johnson, Laura Dern, Greta Gerwig, Caitriona Balfe, Zazie Beetz, Choi Woo-shik, Constance Wu, Jared Harris, Rachel Brosnahan, Eva Longoria, Billy Eichner, Nick Kroll, Zoey Deutch, Kaitlyn Dever, Yayha Abdul-Mateen II, Judith Light.

The livestream will be available on ET's Youtube channel HERE and will begin at 6:30 p.m. PT/9:30 p.m. ET.

The Producers Guild Awards are often a bellwether for the Oscars. Since its inception, the PGA has predicted 21 of the 30 winners of the Academy Award for Best Picture.

At the Producers Guild Awards ceremony this weekend, the Guild will present special honors to powerhouse producers and leaders who have left their indelible marks on the entertainment industry. The 2020 honorees include Ted Sarandos (Milestone Award); Brad Pitt, Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner of Plan B (David O. Selznick Achievement Award in Theatrical Motion Pictures); Marta Kauffman (Norman Lear Achievement Award in Television); Octavia Spencer (Visionary Award); and the Lionsgate film Bombshell (The Stanley Kramer Award).

Suzanne Todd is the Executive Producer of the 2020 Producers Guild Awards. Sponsors include: Chevrolet, Official Automotive Partner; Delta, Official Airline Partner and sponsor of the Visionary Award; GreenSlate, PGA annual partner and Awards sponsor; William Grant & Sons spirits; and The Private Suite at LAX.





