The HISTORY Channel to Premiere New MOUNTAIN MEN Series

The HISTORY® Channel is set to premiere the new competition series "Mountain Men: Ultimate Marksman" hosted by trained welder, outdoor enthusiast and three-time "Survivor" contestant Colby Donaldson and World Champion shooter Mark Romano on Thursday, November 3 at 9:30PM ET/PT.

The eight-part series tests some of the world's top marksmen and markswomen by using centuries-old historical weapons like primitive knives, bows and firearms. Competitors will navigate several distance, precision, and obstacle challenges - each designed and based off of the history of the American frontier.

It's a showdown that will put their weapons knowledge, accuracy skills, and unique techniques to the ultimate test with competitors on a mission to earn the title of "Ultimate Marksman" and win $10,000.

Throughout history, those who wandered the wilderness of the West needed to rely on handmade weapons and survival tools to maintain life on the mountain. Surviving harsh weather and hungry predators often came down to one shot. The knowledge and expertise they displayed with these frontier weapons are still being honored today. "Mountain Men: Ultimate Marksman" is an extension of the network's popular "Mountain Men" franchise with the new competition series aiming to revisit the pioneer spirit and way of life on the old frontier.

"Mountain Men: Ultimate Marksman" tests skilled weapons experts like never before - from using a bow and arrow to hit bullseyes while balancing in a moving river to firing historic rifles through a 12-foot wall of fire.

The series incorporates fascinating facts about American history with explaining how weapons were made for successful survival for living off the land. Each weekly, one-hour episode brings together four talented competitors to a ranch in Montana as they strive to become the "Ultimate Marksman," a title achieved only by completing three rounds of precision-based challenges. Each competitor must use a different centuries-old weapon and technique to effectively hit targets.

The challenges also present a unique twist requiring competitors to move through the landscape in a way that only MOUNTAIN MEN and women would. At the end of the third and final round, the marksman or markswoman with the highest total points earns the coveted title and walks away with a grand prize of $10,000.

Watch the new teaser here: