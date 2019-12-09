The Force is with TNT for Ultimate STAR WARS Marathon

Travel to a galaxy far, far away with a special Star Wars Marathon on TNT airing back-to-back weekends beginning Friday, December 13, through Sunday, December 29. TNT will air films from the iconic space franchise in anticipation of The Rise of Skywalker, in theaters December 19.



The Star Wars saga follows the adventures of Luke Skywalker, a Jedi that possess an energy field binding all living things and the universe together - The Force. He alongside Han Solo, Princess Leia and their crew of droids and aliens alike, fight for THE RESISTANCE against the ruthless Imperial authorities and restore freedom and justice to the galaxy.



Watch the promo below.

Schedule





Friday, December 13:

8:00 p.m. ET/PT - The Phantom Menace

11:00 p.m. ET/PT - Attack of the Clones

2:06 a.m. ET/PT - Revenge of the Sith



Saturday, December 14:

12:49 p.m. ET/PT - Attack of the Clones

3:55 p.m. ET/PT - Revenge of the Sith

7:00 p.m. ET/PT - Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

10:00 p.m. ET/PT - A New Hope

12:45 a.m. ET/PT - The Empire Strikes Back



Sunday, December 15:

7:32 a.m. ET/PT - Return of The Jedi

10:30 a.m. ET/PT - Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

1:30 p.m. ET/PT - A New Hope

4:15 p.m. ET/PT - The Empire Strikes Back

7:02 p.m. ET/PT - Return of the Jedi

10:00 p.m. ET/PT - The Force Awakens



Friday, December 20:

8:00 p.m. ET/PT - The Phantom Menace

11:00 p.m. ET/PT - Attack of the Clones

2:07 a.m. ET/PT - Revenge of the Sith



Saturday, December 21:

10:50 a.m. ET/PT - The Phantom Menace

1:49 p.m. ET/PT - Attack of the Clones

4:55 p.m. ET/PT - Revenge of the Sith

8:00 p.m. ET/PT - Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

11:00 p.m. ET/PT - A New Hope



Sunday, December 22:

1:45 a.m. ET/PT - The Empire Strikes Back

4:32 a.m. ET/PT - Attack of the Clones

7:32 a.m. ET/PT - Return of the Jedi

10:30 a.m. ET/PT - Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

1:30 p.m. ET/PT - A New Hope

4:15 p.m. ET/PT - The Empire Strikes Back

7:02 p.m. ET/PT - Return of the Jedi

10:00 p.m. ET/PT - The Force Awakens



Sunday, December 29:

8:00 p.m. ET/PT - The Last Jedi





Related Articles View More TV Stories