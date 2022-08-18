The Design Network Announces FLIP U

The Design Network announced a brand-new flipping series featuring Platinum selling music artists, Jennifer Wayne and Brad Rempel. "Flip U" which stands for Flip University, follows the Nashville stars as they team up to become your favorite professors and help flipping hopefuls ace THE TEST and turn a profit in the COUNTRY MUSIC Capitol.

As the granddaughter of Hollywood film icon John Wayne, Jennifer is no stranger to the limelight with country performing and writing credits that include top singles with Runaway June, global tours with Carrie Underwood, and collaborations with Keith Urban.

Her professor in crime is lead singer and songwriter of Platinum-selling group High Valley, Brad Rempel, whose chart-topping songs excite adoring fans in the US and Canada. Brad brings decades of construction know-how while Jennifer surfaces her passion for real estate and together, they're taking you to class.

"Everyone wants to know what it takes to buy a house for a certain price, spend the money and SWEAT EQUITY fixing it up, and make 100 grand on selling day," says TDN CEO, Jason Harris. "Our team is thrilled to be bringing flipping programming to TDN in 2023 led not only by talent with great real estate experience, but deep roots in country music. Jennifer and Brad bring an electricity to our network that we can't wait for viewers to experience."

"Brad and I would always run into each other at shows, and we'd always end up talking backstage about real estate," shares Wayne. "We've given each other a few tips throughout the years, and we can't wait to share them now with our viewers!"

"When Jen and I run into each other on the road or in the studio, we always trade house flipping stories," says Rempel. "We are so excited to share what we've learned over the years and pass it on to all the students of Flip University."

"Flip U" gives viewers an up-close and personal look at the do's and don'ts when it comes to a house flip. Coaching local flipping teams in Nashville and guiding them to a big payday, "Flip U" is a celebration of DIY, country music, and the hottest real estate market in Tennessee.

The entire new six-part series from The Design Network will be available to viewers Spring 2023 on all top streaming platforms including Samsung TV+, The Roku Channel, Amazon's FreeVee, Pluto, Sling, and a dozen more.

The Design Network is a first-of-its-kind OTT network, created for the new Connected TV era, delivering a different and unique perspective on all areas of the home. From organization to entertaining, TDN series are produced with a new generation of homeowners in mind - focusing on style, how-to, and an education in design choices beyond just the before and after. TDN is streaming 24/7 for free on Samsung TV+, The Roku Channel, Amazon's FreeVee, Sling, Xumo, Vizio WatchFree+, Redbox, Rakuten TV and Plex. Stream anytime at TDN.TV

As if it isn't cool enough that this siren was born into Hollywood royalty-she's the granddaughter of film icon John Wayne-she was blessed with talent all her own. Yes, she was a nationally ranked tennis player before pursuing a music career and no, she isn't alone. She was discovered by Merv Griffin and moved to Nashville where she joined a band. Her beautiful voice and background blends perfectly with the trio she completes with artists Natalie Stovall and Stevie Woodward.

Together, they make up the multiple ACM nominated group, Runaway June. Jennifer co-wrote their hit singles, "Lipstick", "Wild West", and "Buy My Own Drinks" as well as the ACM single of the year nominated "She DON'T Love You" with Eric Paslay. She also co-wrote Keith Urban's last single "Wild Hearts", which reached #1 in Australia and Canada and #2 in the US. She's also had songs recorded by Marie Osmond, Brittney Spencer, The Shires and Rae Lynn.

She has toured with superstars Willie Nelson, Alan Jackson, Carrie Underwood and Luke Bryan to name just a few. Aside from her music, she has starred in the Emmy Award winning TV show "The Amazing Race" twice, The Kellie Pickler show for two seasons, as well as the feature "Like A Country Song".

Brad Rempel is the lead singer of multi-platinum country group High Valley. The group has amassed more than half a billion global streams, notched back-to-back gold singles in the U.S., achieved multiple No. 1 songs in Canada, two gold albums and six platinum singles. High Valley has cultivated a loyal following that craves the band's upbeat messages, anthemic melodies and signature fusion of contemporary country and traditional bluegrass.

The musical blend has resonated with fans in the group's native Canada and the U.S. with a force that propelled High Valley to be the top-selling Canadian band in COUNTRY MUSIC history. In addition to writing gold and platinum hits for his own band, Brad has had songs recorded by Jimmie Allen, Granger Smith, Dylan Scott, TRISHA Yearwood, Lindsay Ell, Tyminski, Paul Brandt, and many more.

He has won 5 Socan COUNTRY MUSIC AWARDS as well as Academy of COUNTRY MUSIC and CMT Awards nominations and has written the most played Canadian Country song 3 of the last 7 years. Rempel has had 6 singles on the charts in the U.S. and over 30 singles on the Billboard chart in Canada.

His songs have been featured on TODAY, Live with Kelly and Ryan, Madden 17, ESPN, The Ranch and Heart of Dixie. High Valley's recently released their brand new album, Way Back, featuring 13 new songs including "Country Music, Girls & Trucks" with Granger Smith.