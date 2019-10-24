The Daytime Emmy Awards Will Expand to Three Nights in 2020

NATAS announces today, via all NATAS social media platforms, that the 47th Annual Daytime Emmy® Awards 2020 will be divided into three awards shows on Friday, June 12, 2020, Saturday, June 13th, 2020 and Sunday, June 14th, 2020.



"We are thrilled to add a third night of celebrating the diversity and talents of our Daytime community," says NATAS President/CEO, Adam Sharp. Adding, "We have seen how the Television Academy's expansion of the Primetime Creative Arts ceremonies has made room for more honorees to have their well-earned moment in the sun, and we hope to replicate their success."



All events/shows will take place in Pasadena, California. Categories to be presented at each program to be determined and announced at a future date.



