The Criterion Channel to Celebrate 100 Years of Judy Garland

The Criterion Channel will celebrate 100 years of Judy Garland by showcasing 12 films from the icon's legendary career.

Has there ever been so much talent concentrated in one human being? Both a powerhouse singer and an actor of staggering emotional range, Judy Garland was the consummate entertainer, a born-in-a-trunk show-business lifer who grew up before the eyes of America and who could embody girl-next-door innocence, vivacious vitality, and tremulous vulnerability with equal conviction.

The combination of her dazzling talent and tragic offscreen struggles endeared her to a generation of gay fans-and one hundred years after her birth, Garland remains the most famous musical leading lady in the history of Hollywood.

This selection of the beloved MGM films that defined her early career-including collaborations with her frequent costars Mickey Rooney (Girl Crazy) and Gene Kelly (For Me and My Gal, Summer Stock) and director and husband Vincente Minnelli (Meet Me in St. Louis, The Pirate)-celebrates the awe-inspiring artistry of a once-in-a-generation performer.

Featured Judy Garland Films

Babes in Arms, Busby Berkeley, 1939

Ziegfeld Girl, Robert Z. Leonard, 1941

For Me and My Gal, Busby Berkeley, 1942

Girl Crazy, Norman Taurog, 1943

Presenting Lily Mars, Norman Taurog, 1943

Meet Me in St. Louis, Vincente Minnelli, 1944

The Clock, Vincente Minnelli, 1945

The Harvey Girls, George Sidney, 1946

Easter Parade, Charles Walters, 1948

The Pirate, Vincente Minnelli, 1948

In the Good Old Summertime, Robert Z. Leonard, 1949

Summer Stock, Charles Walters, 1950