Teyana Taylor Visits THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW as JHud Floats Catwoman Casting
Jennifer Hudson made the case for Teyana Taylor as a potential Catwoman during their studio sit-down.
Teyana Taylor stopped by THE Jennifer Hudson SHOW for a studio conversation that took a notable turn when host Jennifer Hudson floated the idea of Taylor stepping into the role of Catwoman. The suggestion, captured in a clip from the show, drew a clear reaction and became the centerpiece of the segment.
Taylor is a multihyphenate entertainer with credits spanning music, film, and television. The Catwoman discussion placed her in the middle of a casting conversation that Hudson appeared to feel strongly about, with the host making her case directly to Taylor and the studio audience.
The exchange centered on Hudson's conviction that Taylor has the qualities the iconic role demands, framing the suggestion less as idle speculation and more as a genuine pitch. Taylor's response to the idea gave the segment its energy, as the two worked through what such a casting could look like.
THE Jennifer Hudson SHOW has featured a range of candid studio moments in recent weeks, including Debbie Allen discussing success and legacy with Hudson in a conversation that drew on Allen's decades-long career as a performer, choreographer, and director.