Ted Chapin Featured on THEATER: ALL THE MOVING PARTS this Friday, September 20th

Ted Chapin, one of the prime movers of Broadway, joins us for this monthly episode of "THEATER: All the Moving Parts", hosted by Patrick Pacheco. As President and Chief Creative Officer of The Rodgers and Hammerstein Organization, he has for decades been custodian of some of the most beloved shows in musical theater such as "The Sound of Music", "Carousel, "The King & I" and "South Pacific." Without his approval, Daniel Fish's Tony-winning revival of "Oklahoma!" would never have reached Broadway.

In the interview, Chapin talks about giving the nod to the subversive revival of "Oklahoma!" as well as whether a radical production of "The Sound of Music" is possible. As he tells Pacheco: "There are very severe approvals in any contract. Exercising those approvals is an art because you don't ever want to have to exercise them." When asked what he was nervous about in the transfer of "Oklahoma!" to Broadway, he responds, "Everything!"

Pacheco says "Ted Chapin, as a literary executor, is one of the most savvy risk-takers in a business that wants 'sure things.' Yet time and time again, he's proved that the road to artistic success lies in listening intently to creatives and damning the torpedoes."

"THEATER: All the Moving Parts" is a new CUNY TV show, featuring in-depth interviews with top theater artists including playwright Theresa Rebeck, director/choreographer Casey Nicholaw and intimacy director Claire Warden. Of Pacheco, Rebeck said, "I felt like I was being interviewed by someone who knows me better than I know myself." Go to tv.cuny.edu/theaterallthemovingparts to see these and other episodes.

Each monthly episode of the show airs on CUNY TV, streams on the CUNYTV website and You Tube, and now podcast on Apple iTune Podcasts.

Watch a promo here:





