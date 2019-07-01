Team Coco House Pop-Up Comedy Club Returns to Comic-Con

Team Coco is bringing Conan O'Brien's unique brand of comedy back to San Diego with its successful daily pop-up COMEDY CLUB Team Coco House open Thursday July 18th through Saturday July 20nd. Located at 401 G Street in the historic Gas Lamp District, Team Coco House will showcase a daily lineup of comics handpicked by Conan, podcasts, panels, trivia, giveaways, surprise appearances by friends of Team Coco, as well as O'Brien himself. This marks the third time Team Coco has run the successful comedy venue, with past appearances in San Diego and New York City.

Team Coco House will serve as a major comedy HUB in San Diego, curating a fan-friendly space that will expand the overall CONAN experience at Comic-Con(R) International. Since its debut on TBS in 2010, CONAN has featured more stand-up performances than all other late-night shows. Continuing to build on the success of O'Brien's live endeavors, including his headlining an international 19-city comedy tour, Team Coco House continues O'Brien's goals of supporting live comedy and up-and-coming comics.

Team Coco House runs in conjunction with CONAN's Comic-Con(R) International shows being taped at San Diego's historic Spreckels Theatre on Wednesday, July 17 - Saturday, July 20.

Team Coco House will showcase many well-established Team Coco collaborators; Andy Richter will record his newly-launched podcast "The Three Questions with Andy Richter" live on Thursday 7/18 followed by Aparna Nancherla & Friends that evening. Rory Scovel will bring his unique voice to Team Coco House on Friday 7/19. Saturday 7/20 will feature a full day of Team Coco regulars kicking off with an exclusive table read and screening of FINAL SPACE with creator and star Olan Rogers. That evening, Ron Funches hits the stage followed by Moses Storm bringing his very popular Up & Up monthly series from Los Angeles to San Diego for a special show. Each day at Team Coco House, fans will be able to recharge at the "Team Coco Power Hour" presented by AT&T. Fans will have access to refreshments and phone chargers free of charge after a long day of lines and crowds that are physically and technologically draining. Every evening,Team Coco House will conclude with MIDNIGHT @ COCO'S, a chance for fans to mix and mingle and maybe even interact with a surprise bartender.

Over the three days, Team Coco House will feature appearances by Conan O'Brien, Rory Scovel, Aparna Nancherla, Ron Funches, Olan Rogers, Moses Storm, Flula Borg, Jenny Zigrino, Shane Torres, Rell Battle, Max Silvestri, Laurie Kilmartin, Andres du Bouchet, Brian Kiley, Levi MacDougall, Mike Sweeney, Jessie Gaskell, Aaron Bleyaert, Charla Lauriston, Gavin Matts, and more.

The full Team Coco House schedule is as follows:

Thursday 7/18

2:00 pm: Team Coco presents SUPERBOSS WITH AARON BLEYAERT

3:30 pm: AT&T presents TEAM COCO HOUSE POWER HOUR

5:30 pm: Team Coco presents THE THREE QUESTIONS WITH ANDY RICHTER

7:30 pm: Team Coco presents APARNA NANCHERLA & FRIENDS

10:00 pm: Team Coco presents CONAN'S WRITERS LIVE

12:00 am: Team Coco presents MIDNIGHT @ COCO'S

Friday 7/19

2:00 pm: Team Coco presents INSIDE CONAN: A VERY IMPORTANT HOLLYWOOD PODCAST

4:00 pm: SNICKERS(R) presents The ConanCon Trivia Challenge

5:30 pm: AT&T presents TEAM COCO HOUSE POWER HOUR

7:30 pm: Team Coco presents TRIPLE HEADER STAND-UP

10:00 pm: Team Coco presents RORY SCOVEL

12:00 am: Team Coco presents MIDNIGHT @ COCO'S

Saturday 7/20

2:00 pm: Team Coco presents FINAL SPACE SNEAK PREVIEW & LIVE TABLE READ

4:30 pm: Team Coco presents TRIPLE HEADER STAND-UP

6:00 pm: AT&T presents TEAM COCO HOUSE POWER HOUR

8:00 pm: Team Coco presents RON FUNCHES

10:30 pm: Team Coco presents UP & UP WITH MOSES STORM

12:00 am: Team Coco presents MIDNIGHT @ COCO'S

Stay tuned for tickets and more information at: http://teamcoco.com/house





