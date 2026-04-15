Taylor Sheridan's THE MADISON Renewed for a Third Season at Paramount+

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The Madison, the new drama series from Oscar nominee Taylor Sheridan, has been renewed for a third season at Paramount+. The series launched on March 14 to eight million global views for its premiere episode in its first 10 days on the streamer.

The series is Sheridan’s most-watched debut ever and was the #1 original season by views among streaming originals for its first week of release, according to Luminate. Production for the second season of The Madison is complete, with a premiere date that will be announced at a later date.

The Madison follows the Clyburn family as they uproot their comfortable New York City lives for the Montana Madison River Valley. The story unfolds across these two distinct worlds as it examines the ties that bind families together, tackling themes of grief, transformation, and human connection.

The series is led by Oscar nominee Michelle Pfeiffer and Golden Globe Award nominee Kurt Russell, also starring Beau Garrett (Firefly Lane), Elle Chapman (A Man Called Otto), Patrick J. Adams (Suits), Amiah Miller (War for the Planet of the Apes), Alaina Pollack (The Surrender), Ben Schnetzer (3 Body Problem), Kevin Zegers (Power), Rebecca Spence (Lady in the Lake), Danielle Vasinova (1923), Matthew Fox (Lost) and Will Arnett (Is This Thing On?).

The Madison is executive produced by Taylor Sheridan, David C. Glasser, John Linson, Art Linson, Ron Burkle, David Hutkin, Bob Yari, Christina Alexandra Voros, Michael Friedman, Michelle Pfeiffer, Kurt Russell and Keith Cox. Voros directs all six episodes of the debut season. The series hails from Paramount Television Studios, 101 Studios and Bosque Ranch Productions.

Photo Credit: Emerson Miller/Paramount+