TSquared Production Company Presents ROSENCRANTZ AND GUILDENSTERN ARE DEAD

On November 16, TSquared Production Company will present an online reading of the hilariously dire Rosencrantz and Guildenstern Are Dead. One of Tom Stoppard's most beloved works, #RandGaredead tells the tale of Hamlet through the worm's eye view of Rosencrantz and Guildenstern, two bewildered (and painfully minor) characters. No matter what they do, the damning words of Shakespeare seem to follow them without mercy. Doesn't it suck when, try as you might, fate maintains the pesky upper hand?

This production of #RandGaredead is directed by Tom Frascatore and features a cast including John Bergeron (Guildenstern), Alan Ellis (Claudius), Andrew James Gordon (Rosencrantz), Benjamin Kardos (Horatio/Player), Steven Michael Martin (Hamlet), Ally O'Brien (Ophelia/Ambassador), Lynette Sheard (Gertrude), Samuel Shurtleff (Polonius/Player), and Nils Swanson (The Player).

TSquared Production Company's reading of #RandGaredead will be streamed live on November 16th at 7pm via the company's Twitch account (https://www.twitch.tv/tsquaredproductionco). Grab that existential dread and join in - someone's gonna die!

TSquared Production Company was born in 2018 when Tess Ammerman waved a toothbrush at T. Michael Vest lamenting the lack of humor in stodgy classical revivals. Since then, it has grown into a pioneer in philanthropic and innovative theatre. Hungry to embrace the comedy and pathos that enriches ordinary life. TSquared strives to craft fresh, funny, and honest theatre that celebrates live performance and artistic fellowship.